PITTSFIELD — The MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board will be holding a Veterans Day Virtual Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10. The 10 to 10:30 a.m time slot is reserved only for veterans. A pre-job fair event, “Creating Your Own Resume”, takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The job fair is free on the interactive platform Premier Virtual but pre-registration is required. Attendees can obtain/access their MassHire Job Seeker ID at Mass.Gov/JobQuest then pre-register at MassHireBerkshireCC.com — Events. Once pre-registered, attendees will receiver an email with the Premier Virtual event link. A list of participating businesses is available online at www.MassHireBerkshireCC.com.