MassHire names Lenco Armoved Vehicles the 2022 Manufacturing Employer of the Year

Lenco Armored Vehicles Photo

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn helps unload a shipment of personal protective equipment donated by Lenco Armored Vehicles, in this file photo. Lenco has been named 2022 Manufacturing Employer of the Year by the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — Lenco Armored Vehicles of Pittsfield has been named 2022 Manufacturing Employer of the Year by the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board.

The firm was selected for its active engagement with MassHire workforce efforts, including providing company tours, work-based learning experiences for local students, and for providing opportunities to get people across Massachusetts back to work. It was lauded for its pipeline, recruitment and retention efforts.

“We are so honored to be named employer of the year by the MassHire Berkshire Workforce Board,” said Lenny Light, the company's vice president. “This recognition reflects Lenco’s deep commitment to its employees and belief that our people are the key to our success. As we continue to grow the Lenco family, we look forward to building our team of dedicated and talented professionals who share our pride in and passion for the products we produce.”

