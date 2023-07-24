After 10 years of planning and wondering when houses were coming down, the Eagle Mill project in Lee kicks off with the roar of excavators

LEE — Transformational. A historic day for Lee.

That's how the official start of the town’s biggest development project in decades — the three-phase conversion of the abandoned Eagle Mill on West Center Street into affordable housing and possible retail space — was described on Monday.

Close to 100 onlookers fell silent as the first of a half dozen 200-year-old row houses on the north end of town began to be torn down by excavators. Several former residents were among the crowd with state and local officials who had offered their remarks along with co-developer Jeffrey Cohen before the first house fell.

“I lived on this street all my life, since I was a baby, for 72 years, in one of the houses that’s going to be torn down,” said Kathy Hall. Her father also ran a barber shop and grocery store on the block. She moved three years ago when her house was acquired for the redevelopment, but still lives a few minutes away. Hall considers the project “wonderful,” even though earlier plans for a community center and a hotel had to be shelved as economic conditions changed.

“It was very busy, very nice, all the families got together in our small community, Italians, Irish, some Scottish across the street,” Hall said. “We all got along great. It was a fun place to live.”

Her sister, Theresa Corbitt, recalled how she met her husband-to-be, a resident at one of the houses. And Corbitt’s daughter pointed out that her grandparents were residents, as well as her father as a child.

“As a young girl, I always came here and slept over,” she said, pointing to the second-floor guest room, about to be torn apart by the excavator, where she stayed while attending summer camp.

State and local officials offered their compliments and voiced relief that the long-awaited project by Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC was finally underway.

The project was more than 10 years in the making, Cohen told The Eagle, and depended on the gradual release of state and federal tax incentives and grants, with delays caused by the COVID pandemic. His Eagle Mill Redevelopment LLC partners are Jon Rudzinski, owner of Rees-Larkin Development in Boston, and Don Wells of DEW Properties, LLC.

The expected price tag for the total project is $60 million to $80 million, Cohen said, including $30 million for phase one, with all financing approved and in place and the final closing expected in September.

He called the demolition of the row houses dating from the 1820s “a historic day, a credibility day for all of us,” telling the crowd at the ceremony that he has been asked whenever he’s in town when the houses would be torn down. Demolition follows “abatement,” meaning removal of asbestos and other hazardous materials, Cohen explained.

Built in 1808 with eight additions over the years, the Eagle Mill was one of 25 paper mills in town during the late 1800s. It operated until 2008, when its owner, paper company Schweitzer-Mauduit, closed its four remaining mills.

Within 18 months, Cohen said, people will be living at the former mill in the new affordable housing units. Two new apartment buildings could be added in phase two, along with first-floor retail space, as well as more apartments on the other side of the street and additional apartment units in the mill’s former machine shop. All told, there will be 131 units of mostly affordable workforce housing, plus six market-rate townhouses fronting on the Housatonic River.

He also singled out Kathy Hall and her husband Bill — “if it weren’t for Kathy selling us her house, we wouldn’t be standing here today.

“To get where we are today, it takes more than a village,” Cohen said, “a lot of people working very hard all the time to go through a process that takes years."

He cited state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, for his advocacy, the Adams Community Bank for financing redevelopment costs and the acquisition of the row houses. Cohen also praised Jay Ash, the secretary of housing and economic development during former Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration and Gov. Maura Healey, and state Secretary of State William Galvin for tax incentives, grants and infrastructure enhancements in the town, including a new water pipeline, needed to get the redevelopment started.

Pignatelli, who helped push for the project for the past decade, said he has deemed it “transformational” from the get-go.

“It’s going to preserve some of the history of the mill that helped build this town, providing affordable housing options for people right in the downtown on the real gateway to the Berkshires,” he said.

The Lenox Democrat had urged state economic development officials to “get the money out the door much quicker and get the shovels in the ground fast. Now, it’s happening. It’s very exciting, and long overdue, quite a game-changer.”

Cohen, a developer for 50 years, also stressed the “most important” role played by the town of Lee.

“I’ve never had an experience working in a town or city where the people at every level have been more cooperative,” he said. “They want to participate, and have their voices heard as we design what we want to do with the town.”

“This is a very significant day, the day we’re about to move into the future,” said Lee Select Board Chairman Bob Jones. “This development is going to change the way we’re perceived and make a whole lot of people’s lives better. This whole end of town is going to be transformed a step into the future. But we need to stop and remember all the lives that have gone through these houses, through these mills, centuries of collective memories.”

Pignatelli said he didn't believe the town was losing memories, but instead honoring the past while moving toward the future.

As he put it, “this community embraced this project from day one. This is an exciting day, not only for Lee but for the entirety of the Berkshires, for affordable, safe and clean housing opportunities.”