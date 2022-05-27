George Donnelly, the former editor of Boston Business Journal, has acquired the publication Massnonprofit News from owner and founder Peter Lowy and will assume all of its editorial responsibilities.
In a news release, Lowy said Donnelly intends to expand the publication, but that it will continue to serve as a free resource for those who are involved and serving in the Massachusetts nonprofit sector.
Massnonprofit News launched in March 2006, and since then the companion Wednesday Report, which highlights news posted on www.masssnonprofit.org during the previous week, has been emailed free to subscribers.
Information for Massnonprofit News can now be sent to editor@massnonprofit.org or to george@massnonprofit.org.