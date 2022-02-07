BOSTON — The MassVentures START program is accepting Stage I applications through Feb. 28, and Stage II and III applications through March 28.
The program helps Massachusetts-based companies commercialize technologies developed under Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contracts.
Massachusetts companies that have won an SBIR/STTR Phase II contract are eligible to apply and can win $100,000 or more through the program.
Information: mass-ventures.com.