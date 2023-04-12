Matt Cusson soaked up all sorts of music as a kid. When he was nominated for a Grammy Award, 'It was like a dream'

PITTSFIELD — Matt Cusson had two goals growing up. Be a professional musician, or become a pro basketball player.
Cusson is 5 feet, 9 inches, so the National Basketball Association was out. But becoming a successful professional musician, a task where the odds are almost as high as reaching the NBA, was not.
The Pittsfield native, a high school basketball player who grew up in a musical family, has persevered in what can be an unforgiving business. Last year all that work paid off. Cusson, who has worked with several well-known musicians including Stevie Wonder, Megan Hilty, Christina Aguilera and the Berkshire's own James Taylor, was nominated for a Grammy in the best arrangement instrumental or a cappella category (which was won by six-time former Grammy winning composer Danny Elfman).
We talked with Cusson recently about the profession he chose to pursue.
Q: How did you become involved in music?
A: It’s all I ever did actually. I grew up in a very musical household, a very musical family. I’m 10 and 12 years younger than my brother and my sister, so I was kind of an only child in that way. My dad was a choir director and a song writer. (Craig Cusson wrote the school song for Berkshire Community College.) When I was a child he would come home from work at 5:30 or so and put on his jazz records — Take 6 and Joe Sample and all these classic records. My mom all day long was a classical piano teacher. Literally from 8:30 in the morning until my dad got home there was classical piano in the house. There was a little bit of everything.
My brother listened to the singer-songwriter stuff like Billy Joel, Elton John and some rock stuff. My sister was into funk. Stevie Wonder and Earth Wind and Fire. So all of this classical, jazz, R&B and rock. I kind of soaked it all in.
I think I discovered Miles Davis when I was like 9 or 10. And my dad listened to the lighter side of jazz. After I soaked that all up as a kid I wanted the next level of what that was and I think I found it in Miles Davis and that kind of stuff. And then I discovered Stevie Wonder and it was over.
Q: So Stevie Wonder was the key?
A: I think it was just the fact that he wrote it, sang it, played it and produced it. You know, he plays drums on "Superstition." A lot of people don't know that. The fact that he was able to do most of it all by himself, I loved that about him. Some of his songs just really grabbed me. At every phase of my life there was a different Stevie Wonder song or an album that I gravitated toward.
Q: From the outside, being a successful professional musician seems glamorous. What's it really like?
A: There are good months and bad months. There's months where you're financially fantastic and months where you thank God for those financially fantastic months because there’s a lot of no’s you get.
I could talk to you forever about the times between 18 and 26, all the record deals I went through, all the celebrities I worked with who said, “I'm going to make you famous.” It was insane. It was an insane part of my life. I would be pulled in 50 different directions in all those years. I’m growing more thankful. Your dream when you’re a teenager is to be a rock star, a Mick Jagger. I don't know what person I would have been if that had happened to me when I was younger. I went through some dark periods and I think those might have been worse if all that happened to me.
Q: So the pressure never ends
A: It’s a constant hustle. I remember asking James Taylor’s brother Livingston recently, "Does it ever get easier?" And he was like, “No, it’s a constant hustle. You struggle sometimes." He’s like, "You do it because you love music, and that’s the truth."
In an interview I did last week, I said I'm unbelievably satisfied when it comes to my family, my wife and my kids all that kind of stuff. But I’ll never be satisfied musically. There’s always something more to learn. There's always another song to write. There’s always another sound you want to experiment with. It's kind of fun. It's a hustle but it's fun.
Q: You’ve been a performer, a producer, an arranger and a songwriter. Which one do you like the best?
A: Oh, man. Yeah, that’s a tough one. I think it changes. When I was in that period in my early 20s it was performance all day long. But I've noticed that I couldn’t wait to get back into the studio and create. So I think it's more of a songwriting production thing if I could combine those two. Creating something is my favorite part. If I could sit in the studio all day and just create I would just do that. But I miss performing. It will probably be performing if you ask me next year.
Q: A lot of musicians do side gigs when they're trying to make it, like working in a restaurant or teaching or being a carpenter. Have you ever done anything like that?
A: I've had a couple. When I was a teenager, I worked at Tanglewood for several years. I used to play piano in my very early 20s at a nursing home in Bronxville in New York. I used to play once a week there. They asked me if I could do some computer work for them. I said, sure. I needed the money. I worked for them for maybe a year, a year and a half, and that was it. Then the music took over. Basically, I haven't had to do too much else.
Q: You've worked with a lot of different artists. Do you have a favorite?
A: Obviously, Megan Hilty. I've learned so much from her vocally and performance wise. Brian McKnight taught me a lot. I loved doing the Christina Aguilera stuff. That was on a level that was just so different. I wasn’t playing piano which was different for me. I was literally out front on the stage singing holding hands with her looking into her eyes. That was wild. I played with Livingston Taylor a lot. He was a blast to play with. It’s hard to pick one favorite. Megan kind of sits at the top right now especially since I’m still playing with her. She’s a blast.
Stevie (Wonder) was magical. I was so stressed. I don’t want to say I didn’t enjoy it but I was so stressed and scared because it was Stevie Wonder that I just poured myself into not playing the wrong chord or the wrong note. Oh my God it was so scary. But it was one of the most memorable moments of my life.
Q: What was it like to be nominated for a Grammy?
A: Oh man, it was surreal. It still doesn’t seem real. When I found out I cried. I just couldn't believe it. It's a validation that I didn't know that I necessarily needed. You're in the same category with Danny Elfman. Just talking about it now, it’s like, “Did that really happen?” It’s sort of like a dream that I had. It's insane and it’s inspiring, too. It makes me want to do it again.
Q: We haven't talked about your basketball career
A: I played in high school (at the former St. Joseph’s Central High School in Pittsfield) and continued in college playing at Berklee College of Music (in Boston). I played in a lot of leagues in Springfield and stuff like that. I was pretty good but like I said, 5-foot-9; the future wasn’t in basketball.
Q: Berklee College of Music has a basketball team?
A: They do not. They have a basketball “club” and it was really bad. I can say that now without having to worry about anybody saying anything. There were a couple of guys who could play but for the most part it was a bunch of singers and cello players running around playing basketball. One of them had loafers on the first time he went out.