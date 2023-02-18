Courtney Maxwell joins Community Access to the Arts as a program associate

GREAT BARRINGTON — Courtney Maxwell has joined Community Access to the Arts as program associate.
CATA has expanded programs serving people with disabilities, according to a news release, and this new staff position will help the organization deepen community partnerships and grow inclusive arts workshops and performances, giving people with disabilities across the Berkshires and Columbia County more opportunities to explore their talents and express themselves creatively.
Maxwell is an artist, art educator and occupational therapist who has worked at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art as a gallery art teacher and as an occupational therapist at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Vermont.
She holds a graduate degree in art education from Lesley University in Cambridge, and a graduate degree in occupational therapy from Kean University in Union, N.J. Maxwell will also support CATA's program director team, with particular focus on programs at CATA’s studios in Great Barrington.