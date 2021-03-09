NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Master of Business Administration program will be holding a virtual “Friday Focus” panel series examining leadership, entrepreneurship and finance in the time of COVID-19, with the first session scheduled for Friday.
The series will feature local business leaders, MBA program alumni and faculty from MCLA’s business department. It will be moderated by Joshua Mendel, MCLA’s director of corporate engagement and strategic partnerships.
The first event is titled “Leadership in the time of COVID." The other panel discussions will take place April 9 and May 7. Each event starts at noon and is free and open to the public.
Registration: mcla.edu/mba. Information: mcla.edu.