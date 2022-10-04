McCann Technical School receives $24,500 from Massachusetts Life Sciences Center for STEM equipment, training

NORTH ADAMS — McCann Technical School recently received $24,500 from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center’s STEM Equipment and Teacher Professional Development Grant program.
The program seeks to prepare students for life sciences careers by enabling schools to purchase lab equipment, materials, supplies and technology, as well as provide teacher professional development that supports implementation of advanced curricula and standards alignment.
The center's board of directors approved $2 million in capital funding and teacher development funding to support 20 programs across the state in this latest round of funding.