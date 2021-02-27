PITTSFIELD — Tara McCluskey has been promoted to vice president/mortgage originations at Greylock Federal Credit Union. As part of the lending team, McCluskey will oversee the entire mortgage cycle from origination to closing.
McCluskey joined Greylock in 1997, as a mortgage processor, and most recently served as assistant vice president managing mortgage underwriting and closing. In her new role, she manages mortgage originations, underwriting, processing and closing and oversees the day-to-day operations.
McCluskey lives in Pittsfield, where she was born and raised, with her husband, Robert, and their two daughters.