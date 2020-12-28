MassEcon recently elected Denise McGeough, senior vice president at Citizens Bank, as its new chair. She succeeds Stephen Flavin, senior director of strategic alliances at Harvard Business School, who had held the post for two terms.
McGeough becomes the third female chair of MassEcon since its establishment 27 years ago and its first in over a decade. Bonnie Sullivan, vice president at Middlesex Savings Bank, will succeed McGeough as vice chair.
The new directors elected to the board were Michael Vedovelli, manager for community relations/Massachusetts at Eversource Energy; and Jessica Strunkin, senior vice president/Devens.
The annual meeting was held virtually and attended by 40 members.