BENNINGTON, Vt. — Michael S. McKenna, financial adviser at D.B. McKenna & Co. of Bennington, has been appointed chair of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation’s annual fund.
McKenna, a member of the foundation’s board since 2013, is the first person to serve in this position.
The annual fund represents a large and crucial piece of SVHC’s fundraising efforts. The fund accepted $1.5 million in donations in fiscal year 2020, which is nearly 45 percent of the foundation’s total giving.
Information: svhealthcare.org/support-us.