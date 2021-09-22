NORTH ADAMS — Andrew Best, Rebecca Relyea, Yavuz Ceylan and Sean Scanlon have joined the faculty at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for the fall 2021 semester.
Best joins the biology department as an assistant professor after 15 years of teaching high school biology. He recently earned a doctorate. in biological anthropology from the University of Massachusetts, emerging as an expert in the evolution of human sweating. He is currently collaborating on a project exploring evolved energetic limits to human endurance.
Relyea is an assistant professor of radiologic sciences. She initially earned a bachelor's degree in teaching from the College of Saint Rose in Albany, N.Y., then chose to pursue radiology and earned an associate’s degree in radiologic sciences from Ogeechee Technical College in Statesboro, Ga., where she graduated at the top of her class. She also holds a master’s degree from Excelsior College and spent six years working at Albany Medical Center as a level 5 radiologic technologist and the education coordinator for the radiology department.
Ceylan is a visiting assistant professor of chemistry. He obtained a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Gaziosmanpasa University in Turkey, then moved to Texas where he served as a high school teacher for three years, Ceylan obtained a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of North Texas in 2019.
Scanlon is a visiting assistant professor of history. A native of Charlemont, Scanlon graduated from Mohawk Trail Regional High School and attended Stonehill College in Easton where he was a double-major in history and religious studies. In 2015, he entered the graduate program in history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he studied U.S., European, and international history and worked as a teaching assistant for undergraduate courses. From 2018-2021, he taught courses in U.S. history at both UNL and the University of Nebraska-Omaha.