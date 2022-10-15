MCLA adds seven new faculty members

NORTH ADAMS — Eunice Uhm, Mariah Hepworth, Omotara Adeeko, Carter J. Carter, Darren Johnson, Amy Shapiro, and Kara Corlew have joined the faculty at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts for the current academic year.
Uhm joins the college’s fine and performing arts department as an assistant professor of art history and museum studies. She specializes in modern and contemporary art, with a transnational focus on the United States and East Asia. She received a doctorate in the history of art from the Ohio State University and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and Kalamazoo College.
Hepworth joins the history and political science department. She graduated summa cum laude with departmental honors from Seattle University, and earned a master’s degree and doctorate from Northwestern University.
Adeeko joins the mathematics department as an assistant professor of economics. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in economics from Redeemers University in Nigeria in 2011, her master’s degree in economics at Eastern Illinois University in 2014 and her doctorate in economics from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, in 2021.
Carter joins the psychology department as an assistant professor of clinical psychology. He holds a bachelor’s degree from New York University; a master's degree in social work from Simmons University School of Social Work; a certificate in psychoanalytic psychotherapy from Massachusetts Institute for Psychoanalysis; and a doctorate from Smith College School for Social Work.
Johnson joins the English/communications department as a professor of journalism and supervisor of the Beacon newspaper and WJJW, MCLA’s radio station. He has taught journalism courses most recently for the University at Albany, has managed student newspapers in the State University of New York system, and started an independent student newspaper in the New York Metro region called Campus News. A former New York Press Association Writer of the Year, Johnson holds a master’s degree in writing and literature from Southampton College of Long Island University.
Shapiro joins the business department after teaching as a visiting assistant professor of marketing for the last four years contributing to entrepreneurship studies. After receiving a master’s degree in business administration from Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, she developed and grew a business assistance program that supported hundreds of business owners as the business development director with the Franklin County Community Development Corp.
Corlew joins the biology department as an assistant professor of health sciences. A radiologic technician, she holds a bachelor’s degree in radiologic science from MCLA and has served more than 12 years with the Army Reserves. Recently, she worked for Carlos Otis Clinic-Stratton Mountain Urgent Care as a full-time radiologic technologist as well as per-diem at Rutland Regional Medical Center in diagnostic imaging.