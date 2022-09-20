MCLA again listed on U.S. News and World Report ranking of top public liberal arts colleges

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is ranked seventh on U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-23 listing of the country’s top public liberal arts colleges for the seventh year in a row.
The college is also ranked 33rd on the publication’s list of schools that are top performers in social mobility, and first among all Massachusetts liberal arts schools.
MCLA has appeared on U.S. News’ list of Top Public Colleges for 10 of the past 12 years. The college has also been acknowledged in its list of National Liberal Arts Colleges for Social Mobility since the organization adopted this ranking in 2019. This list measures how well institutions graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, typically awarded to students whose families make less than $50,000, though most Pell Grant money goes to families with income below $20,000.
U.S. News ranks colleges based on indicators that reflect a school’s student body, its faculty, and its financial resources, along with outcome measures that signal how well the institution achieves its mission of educating students.