NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Golf Classic returns Aug. 2 following a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s tournament will take place at Berkshire Hills Country Club in Pittsfield. The golf classic serves as a major fundraiser for MCLA’s Athletics Department. Jointly hosted by the offices of Institutional Advancement and Athletics, this year’s event will honor 2020 and 2021 senior student-athletes.
The format for the event is an 18-hole scramble, and the entry cost includes greens fees, golf cart rental, lunch, a tee gift, raffle tickets, and prizes. Questions/information: Assistant Athletics Director Jeff Puleri at j.puleri@mcla.edu.