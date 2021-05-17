NORTH ADAMS —The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Food Pantry has received a $3,000 grant from the James and Robert Hardman Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.
The grant will support the diversification of the food pantry’s offerings, including the addition of more fresh and perishable food items, which has been one of the pantry’s long term goals.
The pantry will also be able to purchase carts and hire student employees to take inventory and maintain the pantry’s physical space, as well as work on its resource page which launched this spring on MCLA’s curriculum software canvas. MCLA opened its food pantry in the Amsler Campus Center in 2017.