NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Foundation unanimously elected corporators and board members recently, at its annual meeting, which took place virtually.
Elected to the board were: Marc Morandi (Class of 1990), of North Adams; Robert Ziomek (1989), of Cheshire; Robert Zuber (1979), of Lenox; Maureen Baran, of North Adams; and Gwendolyn VanSant, of Great Barrington.
New board directors are: JamieEllen Moncecchi, of Windsor; Charlie O’Brien, of Williamstown; Anthony Barbosa (2015), of Worcester; and Kimberly Boyden-Briones (1989), of Charlestown. Dr. Jean Clarke-Mitchell (2000), of Lee was, elected to a second term.
Denise Marshall (1981), of Hinsdale, was appointed the board of trustees representative to the foundation for 2020-21. Marshall, who served as executive vice president of Adams Community Bank until her retirement in 2017, has served on the MCLA board of trustees since 2012.