BENNINGTON, Vt. — Physician Assistant Paige Fillio, a graduate of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center ExpressCare and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Fillio earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Westfield State University in 2021. She holds a bachelor’s degree in allied health and biology from MCLA.
Fillio has worked as a scribe in the emergency department at SVMC since 2015. She served for part of that time as a quality assurance specialist for the scribe program and as chief scribe.
She also has worked in the emergency department and urgent care at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.