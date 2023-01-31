MCLA, Habitat for Humanity team up on free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and its department of business administration are partnering with Habitat for Humanity to offer free tax preparation services to local residents in need through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Habitat for Humanity administers VITA, a program of the Internal Revenue Service, to assist taxpayers with disabilities or limited English speaking skills, those 60 years of age or older, or individuals who make $60,000 or less a year. MCLA students assist with both basic and advanced returns, including those with itemized deductions.
MCLA will offer in-person, drop-off, and virtual tax assistance to qualified taxpayers beginning Feb. 6.
Individuals can call Habitat for Humanity at (413) 442-3184 to schedule an appointment or drop-off documents at the site and a certified volunteer will work to prepare the tax return. Drop-off hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in MCLA’s Murdock Hall.
Appointments are not required for drop-off services but are required for in-person services. The program runs through April 12.