MCLA holding its annual golf classic fundraiser Monday at Wyndhurst

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold the 25th annual MCLA Athletics Golf Classic on Monday at Wyndhurst Golf & Club at Miraval in Lenox.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the college athletic department.
This year’s event will honor MountainOne, the North Adams-based financial services company, for its longtime contributions to MCLA and support of its student athletes. The format is an 18-hole scramble tournament
Registration for the 11 a.m. tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. An awards reception will be held at 5 p.m. The entry cost includes greens fees, golf cart rental, course snacks, a post-golf reception, and branded gifts.
Registration: tinyurl.com/mvskbcv4.