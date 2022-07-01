NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will present a free, intensive college planning workshop for current Berkshire County high school juniors and sophomores at its Pittsfield campus on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from July 7-29. All sessions will take place between 9-11 a.m.
High school and college professionals will provide students with support and assistance in navigating the college planning process.
The in-person workshops will take place at MCLA-Pittsfield at 66 Allen St., which is next to City Hall. Individual appointments with a coordinator will be available after the workshops, from 11 a.m. to noon. A high school transcript and proof of COVID vaccination and booster are required
Questions/information: Director of Corporate Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, Joshua Mendel, 413-662-5409.