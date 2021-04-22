NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Division of Graduate and Continuing Education and the college’s Office of Student Financial Services will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. on April 28 to provide an overview of DGCE’s programs and share information about the tuition waiver available for Massachusetts state employees and their spouses.
Barbara Emanuel, director of DGCE programs, will provide an overview of MCLA’s master of business administration, master of education including teacher licensure programs, bachelor's degree completion, and certificates in accounting and cyber security.
Bonnie Howland, MCLA director of student financial services, will provide information on tuition waivers for state employees and their spouses. Registration: mcla.edu/infosession, or email Betty LeSage at Elizabeth.lesage@mcla.edu. Information: 413-662-5575.