<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCLA holding information sessions on graduate and continuing education programs

MCLA Photo

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts' division of graduate and continuing education will be holding in-person and online information sessions on academic programs during October.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ division of graduate and continuing education will host information sessions for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing a master of business administration.

The 30-minute information sessions will be available in person and online in North Adams and Pittsfield.

Sessions will begin at noon Oct. 12 at MCLA’s Eldridge Hall, room 206; and at 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at MCLA’s campus at 66 Allen St. in Pittsfield.

Optional online remote registration is available for both sessions. Each session will provide participants with an overview of graduate and continuing education programs.

For a complete schedule of information sessions and registration, links visit tinyurl.com/y8a95tsh.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all