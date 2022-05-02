NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts is hosting a virtual information session on its continuing education and graduate programs at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Information will be presented on MCLA’s master of education and teacher licensure programs; master of business administration, graduate certificate in business administration, master of education program, Leadership Academy and bachelor's degree completion programs.
The session is free and open to the public and will be tailored to community members who are interested in advancing their education at MCLA. Registration/information: mcla.edu/infosession, or email DGCE at dgce@mcla.edu.