NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Details about MCLA’s bachelor’s degree completion program, Master of Business Administration, Master of Education, teacher licensure programs and MCLA Leadership Academy will be discussed.
Members of the community interested in pursuing a postgraduate degree, advancing in their education careers, or completing their undergraduate degree are encouraged to attend.
Information/registration: mcla.edu/infosession.