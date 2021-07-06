NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to provide details about the college’s master of business administration, master of education, teacher licensure and Leadership Academy programs.
The information session is free and open to the public.
Representatives from each program will answer questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines and more.
Information/registration: mcla.edu/infosession.