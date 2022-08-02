MCLA to hold virtual information session on continuing education, graduate programs

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will hold a virtual information session at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 on continuing education and graduate programs.
Community members interested in pursuing MCLA’s master of business administration program or completing a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to attend.
MCLA's degree completion programs are designed for adult learners seeking accelerated, nontraditional pathways to completing bachelor’s degrees. Academic programs available through the degree completion program include a bachelor of science in business administration or a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies.
Questions related to academics, the application process, education timelines, and more will be addressed.
Information/registration: mcla.edu/infosession.