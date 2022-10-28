MCLA hosting information sessions for bachelor, MBA programs

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate & Continuing Education will host information sessions for those interested in completing a bachelor’s degree or pursuing a Master of Business Administration degree on Nov. 1, Nov. 8 and Nov. 29.

The Nov. 1 session is online only and begins at 5 p.m. The Nov. 8 session is at noon at the college’s Pittsfield campus, while the Nov. 29 session is scheduled for 5 p.m. in room 206 at MCLA’s Eldridge Hall in North Adams.

All sessions are 30 minutes. Remote registration for the Nov. 8 and Nov. 29 sessions is optional. Information/registration: tinyurl.com/y8a95tsh, mcla.edu.

