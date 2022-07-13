NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ Division of Graduate and Continuing Education will hold a virtual information session at 5 p.m. Wednesday
Community members interested in pursuing a master of business administration or completing a bachelor’s degree are encouraged to attend.
The MCLA Degree Completion Program is designed for adult learners seeking an accelerated, non-traditional pathway to completing bachelor’s degrees. Each program is in a cohort-style learning format, in which students begin their course of study with a group of peers and proceed through the program together.
The program offers classes in the evening at MCLA Pittsfield and online one night per week to accommodate students meeting the demands of work, family, and their studies.
Information/registration: mcla.edu/infosession.