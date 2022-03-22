NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received a $100,000 skills capital grant from the state Executive Office of Education to support the update of the college’s hardware and robotics lab, which is operated by the MCLA Computer Science department.
These updates will provide opportunities for students to gain hands-on learning experience in network security, network administration, and software development.
Skills capital grants are awarded to education programs that leverage local partnerships and curricular opportunities to create employment opportunities in critical employment sectors across the state. MCLA’s computer science program has a 95 percent placement rate.