NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received a $28,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education which recently announced a slate of $1.7 million in grants for the state’s public colleges. These grants fund initiatives that help colleges work toward racial equity in Massachusetts public higher education.
MCLA’s Higher Education Innovation grant will allow the college’s department of public safety to work with a consulting firm specializing in improving police departments’ relationships with their communities. The consultant would work with MCLA to develop an interactive training module for the Department of Public Safety with the goal of increasing cultural competency and engagement of its officers and staff with the MCLA community.