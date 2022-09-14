MCLA receives $250,000 from Massachusetts Life Sciences Center for equipment

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received more than $250,000 from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center to purchase essential equipment for its biology, chemistry and health science programs. The funding was obtained under the MLSC’s workforce development capital program.
MCLA will use the total amount of $253,542 over the next two fiscal years. The equipment will allow MCLA to continue to pursue a robust, interdisciplinary approach to a life sciences curriculum that prepares students for a variety of careers in research, biomanufacturing, teaching, diagnosis, lifesaving treatment, and other biotechnology fields, according to the college.