<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MCLA receives $250,000 from Massachusetts Life Sciences Center for equipment

MCLA Photo

The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received more than $250,000 from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center's workforce development capital program to purchase equipment.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts has received more than $250,000 from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center to purchase essential equipment for its biology, chemistry and health science programs. The funding was obtained under the MLSC’s workforce development capital program.

MCLA will use the total amount of $253,542 over the next two fiscal years. The equipment will allow MCLA to continue to pursue a robust, interdisciplinary approach to a life sciences curriculum that prepares students for a variety of careers in research, biomanufacturing, teaching, diagnosis, lifesaving treatment, and other biotechnology fields, according to the college.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all