NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts senior Austin Miller was selected to receive the $7,500 first-place prize in MCLA’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Challenge. The winners were chosen mostly through voting conducted by the greater MCLA community May 3-7.
Miller finished first for his business idea, “Get Hooked Bait & Tackle.” Fellow senior Latisha Hargrett received the $5,000 second-prize award, for her proposal, “Strong Shoulders,” while senior Lorenzo Cristofolini received $1,000 for finishing third with his idea, “Cristo’s Consulting.”
The prize money was awarded for startup funding to cover inventory, equipment and marketing costs for the three new businesses. The five finalists pitched their ideas via video.
Judging was determined by three votes from North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard and Zoar Outdoor founder Bruce Lessels, and 332 votes from the MCLA community.
The business pitch videos for all five finalists are available for viewing at mcla.instructure.com/courses/3265819.