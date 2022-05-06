GREAT BARRINGTON — Stephanie McNair has assumed the role of brokerage manager for William Pitt Sotheby International Realty's two Berkshire County brokerages in Great Barrington and Lenox.
A seasoned agent, McNair has been working in real estate since 2009, representing buyers and sellers throughout Western Massachusetts. McNair ran her own boutique real estate agency, Harvest Moon Realty, from 2012 to 2017. Before that, McNair held various roles in marketing, public relations and crisis communications for organizations including the American Diabetes Association, Baystate Health Systems and Six Flags International.
McNair is a longtime resident of Western Massachusetts and very active in her local community. She is co-founder of The Oxford House, a democratically run self-supporting drug recovery home with two Western Massachusetts locations, and an active supporter of The Open Pantry and Rays of Hope, having sat on the boards of both organizations. McNair is a lover of the outdoors, counting hiking, kayaking, tennis and golf as her spare-time passions.