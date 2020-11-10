BOSTON — The state Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Division recently announced that it had recovered more than $45 million for MassHealth during federal fiscal year 2020, which ended Sept. 30.
The division secured 27 civil settlements with various entities, including home health agencies, mental health centers, ambulance providers, and individual doctors and practices. An additional 11 providers and individuals were charged criminally with defrauding MassHealth, and three individuals were charged criminally with abuse, neglect, or financial misappropriation in long-term care facilities.