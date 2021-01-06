BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will conduct a digital information session on the COVID-19 vaccine at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Dr. Trey Dobson, SVMC's chief medical officer, will answer questions about vaccine operations and provide details on when individuals in the region should expect to receive the vaccine.
Matthew Harrington, chairman of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, will moderate the discussion.
Members of the public are invited to attend and ask questions. The session will be broadcast live at facebook.com/CATTVbennington. The program also will air on Catamount Access Television public channel 1075.