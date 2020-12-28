BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will hold “A Cancer Survivors’ Cooking Party” at 4 p.m. Jan. 13, via Zoom.
Kristin Irace, the medical center's registered dietitian; medical oncologist Charlene Ives; executive chef Laura LaCroix; and radiation oncologist Matthew Vernon will show cancer survivors and their families how to increase the enjoyment of healthy meals. The event is free and open to all.
Registrants will receive the ingredient list and amounts so they can prepare in advance and cook throughout the presentation if they like. Register and obtain recipes at svhealthcare.org/Classes-Events.