BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has scheduled four webinars this month that will focus on a range of public health topics that are designed for women in the community.
They will take place from 6-7:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the course of two weeks beginning on Feb. 16. The topics include Sexual Health 101 (Feb. 16), Opioid Safety (Feb. 18), Social Health 101 (Feb. 23), and Opioid Recovery (Feb. 25.).
All the webinars are free. Individuals can either register for the entire series, or just the sessions that interest them. Each session will feature mini-lectures led by medical staff and community partners, followed by a short question-and-answer session with the evening’s presenters. Information/registration: svhealthcare.org/classes-events.