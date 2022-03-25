BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has opened the Southern Vermont Interventional Pain and Treatment Center to expand the number of pain management procedures that are available to local patients.
Among the procedures offered are: joint injections, radiofrequency ablations, bier blocks, nerve blocks, spinal cord stimulation, and epidurals. The service decreases patients’ reliance on prescription and over-the-counter medications and limits the chances of addiction or other side effects sometimes related to treating pain with drugs. Information: https://svhealthcare.org/Services/Pain-Management.