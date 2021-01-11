BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is offering a virtual diabetes prevention program with an exercise component. The year-long “Prevent T2 Lifestyle Change Program”, held via the Zoom platform, is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The program is free.
The class was designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and it includes one-on-one instruction and exercise. Meeting duration is one hour and meets three to four times per month between February and May; twice monthly in June and July, then monthly through February 2022. Online registration is available at www.myhealthyvt.org. Questions/additional registration information: Kathy Dockum, 802-440-4098, kathy.dockum@svhealthcare.