BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has updated its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients, as well as expanding its visiting hours.
The change follows an announcement by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott that discontinued COVID-related restrictions now that the state has reached a vaccination rate of 80 percent of eligible people.
The changes:
• Visiting hours have been expanded to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
• Everyone, including patients, staff and visitors, is required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a mask will be provided one.
All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.
• The numbers of visitors allowed varies by department, and the age and condition of the patient.
• Everyone is required to stop at the check-in desk located at entrances in the hospital.