BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has been named the 2020 recipient of the Rural Hospital Leadership Award by the American Hospital Association. The award recognizes small or rural hospital leaders who guide their hospital and community through transformational change on the road to health care reform.
The medical center, which is part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, will be presented with the award at the association's 34th Rural Health Care Leadership Conference, which will be held virtually Feb. 17-18.
In 2020, Southwestern Vermont Health Care ranked fourth out of 3,282 hospitals nationwide in value of care, according to the Lown Institute Hospitals Index.