BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is initiating a survey to collect information about colorectal cancer screening. The goal of the survey is to understand barriers to screening so that SVMC can address those barriers to increase patients’ CRC screening rates and lower mortality due to colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer (cancer that begins in the colon) is the third most common cancer in the United States for both men and women.
Community opinions about colorectal cancer screening will be collected using a short, anonymous digital survey. A link to the electronic survey will be published at svhealthcare.org, included in SVMC’s weekly e-newsletter, and posted on the hospital’s social media pages. The survey closes on Aug. 5. Questions/information: Rebecca-Hewson Stellar, rebecca.hewsonstellar@svhealthcare.org or 802-447-5082.