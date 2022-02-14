BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has updated its visitation policy for hospital visitors and medical practice patients and expanded its visiting hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The change follows a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests and the slow decline in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID.
Everyone, including patients, staff and visitors, is required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status. Those who do not have a medical-grade surgical mask will be provided one.
All masks must be worn over the mouth and nose for the entire duration of the visit. Those who do not comply will be asked to leave the premises.
Information: svhealthcare.org.