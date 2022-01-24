PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire District Medical Society is accepting applications for its annual Berkshire District Medical Society Revolving Scholarship Loan, a scholarship loan of $10,000 per year for students in either medical school or a school of osteopathic medicine who are Berkshire County residents. The application deadline is April 30.
The Berkshire District Medical Society, the local affiliate of the Massachusetts Medical Society, voted to raise the amount of the annual loan to $10,000 last year. First approved in September 1961, the award was established on a revolving basis so that the repaid funds would help as many medical students as possible. Recipients sign agreements pledging to begin repayment of the scholarship loan — unsecured and bearing no interest — the year of graduation, with half of the amount to be repaid in four years and the balance in two additional years.
Last year members also approved a measure that states if the awardee returns to Berkshire County to practice as a primary physician and stays for three years, one-third of the loan would be forgiven each year the awardee practices in Berkshire County.
Scholarships require that recipients be bona fide residents of Berkshire County already accepted at an approved medical school in the United States or Canada. Funds will be paid directly to the school of choice. Information: massmed.org/berkshire/.