NORTH ADAMS — MedUX LLC has been selected by a panel of judges as the winner of the third Berkshire Manufacturing Innovation Challenge held by small-business accelerator Lever of North Adams.
The company, founded by Alec Gillinder and Quinn King, two recent Syracuse University graduates, will receive a $25,000 award to continue developing its wearable intravenous technology.
Each of the four finalists pitched scalable innovations with applications in the health industry.
Zeptive, of Burlington, which has created an indoor air-monitoring system for schools, universities and general workspaces, was selected as the runner-up.
The two other finalists were Gencores, which combines advanced robotics, revolutionary 3D printing and material science to produce lightweight, shock-absorbing composites at scale; and Kyttarinic Technologies of Amherst, a biotech startup that develops products and technology with advanced biomaterials.