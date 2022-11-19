Megan Geary promoted at Balance Rock Investment Group

PITTSFIELD — Megan Geary has been promoted to a new position on the financial services team at Balance Rock Investment Group.
She is part of a team that includes two financial advisers and six support staff that provide an array of financial products and services for clients’ needs
Geary joined Balance Rock in 2019 as a client services administrator and has taken on additional client services responsibilities including client reports and scheduling meetings with preferred staff.
She will continue to process account openings and closings, maintain client information, process qualified plans, and work with outside representatives and business professionals to coordinate clients’ specific needs as they arise.