Melissa and Mia Mazzeo join Barnbrook Realty as Realtor associates

PITTSFIELD — Melissa Mazzeo and her daughter, Mia Mazzeo, have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeService Barnbrook Realty as Realtor associates.
Melissa Mazzeo served on the Pittsfield City Council for 10 years, which included a stint as council president under former Mayor Daniel Bianchi. She also ran for mayor in 2019.
Born and raised in the Berkshires, Mia Mazzeo has an extensive background in the food industry and runs the family’s restaurant, Mazzeo’s Ristorante in Pittsfield, with her father, Anthony.
Melissa will apply her recently earned Massachusetts Real Estate Salesperson license to residential sales throughout the Berkshire County market. Mia, who already has several years of licensed real estate sales experience, will be adding her real estate and market knowledge to the new mother/daughter team.
Barnbrook Realty, established in 1976, has offices in Great Barrington, Lenox and Pittsfield.