Personal experience led Melissa Helm to her post as head of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD — There's a stigma is attached to mental illness. Melissa Helm knows this from firsthand experience.
A bout with anxiety at the age of 19 that landed her in the hospital provided Helm with a personal view on how debilitating and frightening mental illness can be. The awareness and empathy she gained from that experience eventually led Helm to her current position as executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Berkshire County, which is based in Pittsfield.
Helm, who formerly worked at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health in Stockbridge, joined NAMI in November. NAMI is a national organization based in Arlington, Va., and the Berkshire County office is its local affiliate. Helm, who is also president of the Berkshire County Coalition for Suicide Prevention and chairs the Berkshire County Walk to Fight Suicide, is the first full-time executive director the local office has ever had.
We spoke with native of Glens Falls, N.Y. recently about her own experiences with mental health, and the role that NAMI plays in the community.
Q: You majored in communications in college. How did you get involved in this line of work?
A: I did study communications in college (SUNY Brockport). I also minored in sociology. I've always been interested in human connections. I started struggling with my own anxiety and depression when I was 19 during my sophomore year. It was a really challenging thing for me, for everybody in my family to understand. It was really scary. I didn't really know where to go for support. To make a long story short, they ended up one day taking me to the hospital where I got the help that I needed. I was able to continue going to school and I actually connected with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention when in college.
Through all the conversations I was having with my friends about what was going on with me, I learned that they had gone through similar things, whether it was struggling with mental health themselves or losing a loved one to suicide. I just couldn't understand why this is something that people shy way from talking about, so I really used my own recovery as a platform to lean into these conversations and start doing nonprofit work around mental health.
Q: What is that people don't understand about mental illness?
A: There's always been a big stigma around mental health conditions. I'm 31 so thinking about my parents' generation, it was something that people were not encouraged to talk about because it was seen as a weakness when really being able to recognizes something that's going on with yourself and reaching out for health is a sign of strength.
If you break your leg the treatment course is pretty standard. But when we're talking about mental health conditions there's still a lot of trial and error. You'll try a certain medication or therapy. Sometimes the first one you try doesn't work for you. So there's a learning curve, I think.
Q: How does NAMI Berkshire County help people get over that stigma?
A: A lot of the times the people who are reaching out to us are struggling themselves, or they're a friend or family member of someone that's struggling. So they recognize that something's going on with them or someone they love and they're looking to have a conversation about it. Usually the people that we work with are ready to have that conversation about it. Sometimes we find the people aren't ready to have that conversation and it can be really challenging. We offer family support groups twice a month. It offers opportunities for people connect who are going through a similar situation.
We also have a committee that we've started to reengage around crisis intervention training for first responders. We had hoped to kick it off in October, but what we're finding is the curriculum needs some updating. ... The way way we're looking at it, crisis response in our community is sort of evolving right now. So we're looking at having more resources available. So we put a little bit of a pause on it and the training is scheduled to begin this spring.
Q: There have been calls from the community for police to respond differently to crisis interventions in the wake of the situation that led to Miguel Estrella's death in March. Is that something that NAMI is working on or will be working on with the Pittsfield Police Department on at some point?
A: We do work with them in the sense of crisis intervention training. We have spoken with Chief [Michael] Wynn and co-responders and learned a little bit more about the training officers are getting at the academy. It sounds like they're getting more training. We absolutely think that crisis intervention training should be layered on top of that. No one should die from a mental health crisis.
It's a tricky situation for sure because we're trying to create a bridge between public safety and all of their officers and mental health agencies. Mental health crises don't always warrant an officer, but it's hard to know off of the calls. I do believe there's a study going on in the state of Massachusetts where they're analyzing calls over the last three years to determine which of the 911 calls were mental health crises and could be handled by a social worker, or someone in the mental health field, so they can allocate resources and change the way that we respond to these types of situations in our communities.
Q: Why did you work at Kripalu and why did you leave?
A: At Kripalu I worked on their stress resilience training, RISE. That program teaches self-regulation and work-oriented skills to front line professionals. Working on that program was such a blessing for me. I learned so much about myself and my own ability to be resilient and I also developed a real strong connection with the work they were doing there and sort of taking a different approach to mental health care in more of a proactive, preventive way. It actually brought me to tears the first time I did it because I had no clue that we have these tools inside ourselves to regulate our emotions, to self-soothe and show up in the way that we intend to. It really made me wonder what my life would have looked at 19 if I had that knowledge already.
I was at Kripalu during the pandemic (when the center shut down its campus in 2020). Unfortunately, we went from about 500 employees to about 30 of us. That was challenging, My entire department was laid off. After about a year and a half or so with the pandemic I played a big role in bring a variety of their programming online, but after awhile I was just ready to take a step in a new direction. When I came across this position with NAMI it just felt like kismet.
Q: You competed in swimming and diving at the collegiate level. What was it like?
A: I swam from the time I think I was eight years old through my sophomore year. So I did it only for my first two years [at SUNY Brockport]. I have a lot of respect (for college athletes). It's a real big commitment.
Q: Do you still swim recreationally?
A: Not as much as I would like to. I actually started running when I lived in New York City for a little bit.
Q: What would be doing if you weren't doing what you're doing now?
A: I'd probably be back in school studying psychology. I was always interested in psychology when I was in college and but when I started with my own struggles I didn't think psychology was a fit for me because I would diagnose myself with everything under the sun. Now that I've learned to manage my own mental health condition, it's something that interests me — especially psychology in the workplace.